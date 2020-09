АЕЖ: Журналистът Димитър Кенаров е пребит и арестуван незаконно

Снимка: Булфото

Асоциацията на европейските журналисти - България остро осъжда незаконния арест и полицейското насилие над журналиста и писател Димитър Кенаров, пише actualno.com.

Today, while covering the protests in #Sofia, I was grabbed by the police, thrown to the ground and brutally kicked in the head. My camera was taken away and I was made to stand for hours in handcuffs on the sidewalk. I identified myself as a journalist numerous times to no avail pic.twitter.com/9Y2OuAwjkN